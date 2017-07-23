CHICAGO — Chase Utley was in the stands with his father at Chavez Ravine the last time the Dodgers were in the World Series, and, playing in his third season in Los Angeles after an illustrious tenure with the Phillies, he thinks that the 2017 iteration of the Dodgers has the right components to bring a World Series trophy back to southern California.

Dodgers' Chase Utley takes long view on success as career winds down

“We have a good team — the starting rotation, our lineup, and solid defense,” Utley said before a recent game against the White Sox. “We have some young guys with a lot of talent, and some old guys who have been around, and that combination is always important.”

The simplicity of his assessment of the National League’s best team subtly reflects both the plain strengths of the Dodgers and the perspective on his vocation that 15 years in the league has given Utley.

He’s right about the team’s strengths on the field. At 3.10, the Dodgers have the best ERA in baseball, and the offense boasts an fWAR of 21.1, which is second only to the Astros. Defensively, they have been excellent, ranking fourth in all of baseball in DEF, Fangraphs’ most encompassing measure for defense as a whole.

But for as good as the Dodgers have been so far, Utley knows that it's going to take more than these three tenets of a successful baseball team to push through the grind of the postseason.

Finishing a protein shake in the hours before the game at Guaranteed Rate Field — the night the Dodgers would go on to win their 10th in a row — Utley elaborated on a key difference between those weatherbeaten truisms of reliable pitching, good hitting and solid defense that characterize every championship-caliber baseball team.

“The guys here are still wanting to learn and get better, and that’s the most important thing,” Utley said.

This desire for growth applies not only to hoary veterans such as Utley, who has embraced a new role in the waning years of his career, but also to the less-aged pieces to the Dodgers’ success, such as Corey Seager and newcomer Cody Bellinger.

Seager is following up his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2016 with an equally impressive showing this season and demonstrating the desire to get better that Utley cited, namely by drawing walks at a much higher rate. The shortstop walked 54 times in 687 plate appearances in 2016, and it has taken him less than half as many plate appearances this season to match that total.

Bellinger has wowed baseball fans beyond Los Angeles by blasting 26 home runs in his first 76 games since the Dodgers summoned the first baseman from the Pacific Coast League on April 25. The league is sure to adjust to the young slugger, but he’ll have Utley and other veteran teammates to lean on when that happens.

Utley defers any direct credit for either player’s success, but he said that both are a big part of what the Dodgers need to win beyond the regular season, and that while he might not see himself as necessarily a mentor to Seager or Bellinger, Utley is invested in both.

“I try to help them out as much as possible. I don’t make them follow me around on a daily basis or anything, but if they have questions, I’m going to try to answer them,” Utley said. “I might not always have the right answer, but we can at least talk through it.”

This process is one that Utley is vastly familiar with, honed over the course of more than a decade in Philadelphia, where he was a six-time All Star and an important part of the 2008 team that won the World Series, particularly in the NLCS when he batted .353 against the Dodgers.

“Watching them [Seager and Bellinger] and making sure they’re moving in the right direction, those are the things that I like to see,” Utley said.

What moving in the right direction looks like is probably boiled down to how Utley describes his own progress as a player.

“I can keep things in perspective more. At this point, at this stage in my career, I have an easier time seeing the big picture. When you’re young and growing in the big leagues, you’re not really able to see that,” Utley said. “I can slow the game down more easily now.”

This is especially vital, Utley said, because the game has changed since he first came up in 2003.

“I feel like the talent level has gotten better," he said. "Pitchers are throwing harder and have better stuff, and they’re just overall better athletes. The game is evolving."

Because of this, those who can slow the game down and not lose the perspective of the individual moments that make up a season are increasingly important to good teams.

This ability, while it will take time and experience for some of his teammates to accrue, is one that will become more essential when the Dodgers reach the postseason, and Utley, veteran of October baseball in seven different seasons, knows that all the success of April through September is no guarantee of more to come. One thing the Dodgers need to be wary of, Utley knows, is getting ahead of themselves.

“The goal is to have the opportunity to play in the posteason, and once the postseason starts, you never know what can happen,” Utley said. “But if we can continue to improve, I like our chances.”

The Dodgers do look well-equipped to reach the final stage of the postseason this year and finally break the franchise’s nearly 30-year absence from the Fall Classic.

Having attended a handful of Dodgers games with his dad in the late 1980s, Utley remembered the thrill of being in the seats as a 10-year-old on Oct. 16, 1988, for the second game of the World Series, the last time the Dodgers were one of the final two teams standing. Though he perhaps knows better than to openly admit that he wants to be a part of the next Dodgers team to win it all, the southern California native remembers well the grandeur of seeing Orel Hershisher pitch a complete game shutout and chip in on offense with three hits — including two doubles — and an RBI to put Los Angeles ahead two games to none over the Oakland Athletics.

“I think ultimately that’s everyone’s goal,” Utley said of reaching the World Series. “But you can’t really focus on that, especially at this point in the year. There are a lot of games to be played and improvements to be made.”

But Utley can’t resist at least hinting at what it would mean to be one of the players wearing a Dodgers uniform when they win the World Series for the first time since his childhood.

“Obviously that would be a great accomplishment,” Utley said with a grin that carried a hint of what his 10-year-old self would have thought of the possibility.

To go from boyhood father-and-son fandom to World Series victor for the same team would be something special, to say the least.