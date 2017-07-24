Michael Phelps was willing to take even bigger risks to get a more personal experience during his shark encounter.

Michael Phelps details great white shark race, 'infatuation with sharks' to Jimmy Fallon

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about his lifelong "infatuation with sharks" and discussed what is was like to race one ahead of Sunday's premiere during Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

“I told my wife I wanted to do it without a cage, and she said, ‘Well, we have a family, I don’t know if that’s really gonna fly,'” Phelps said.

Phelps shamelessly showed his "nerd" side as he talked about his fascination with sharks and detailed his diving experience with various species, from an eight foot great white to a 13-foot hammerhead.

“I had a 13-foot hammerhead, out of a cage, swim this close to my face,” Phelps said as he gestured his hand inches from his head.

“What do you do when a shark comes up? You punch them in the nose, right?” Fallon asked.

“A hammer is so wide and their mouth is so far underneath, you just take their hammer and move him in a different direction,” Phelps replied casually.

While Phelps enjoys the luxuries of retired life, his Olympic teammates are getting ready for the world championships in Budapest beginning Sunday.

MORE:

Michael Phelps' Shark Week assignment: Race a great white



“We’re all trying to see if we can get the Discovery Channel at the hotel, so we could watch the shark race on Sunday,” Katie Ledecky told Agence France-Presse Friday, via NBC Sports.

The special "Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White" is scheduled to air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.