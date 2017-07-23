David Ferrer got the better of Fernando Verdasco in an all-Spanish last-four clash to set up a final against Alexandr Dolgopolov at the Swedish Open.

Ferrer to meet Dolgopolov in Bastad final

Eighth seed Ferrer is looking for his first ATP title since October 2015 and made a flying start on his way to a 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 victory over his compatriot.

Three breaks of serve in the opening set put Ferrer in control but the 35-year-old squandered two match points in the second before a tie-break went the way of Verdasco.

Verdasco had to fight hard to survive five break points in the opening game of the decider, but Ferrer required only one on his opponent's next serve and made the advantage stick, wrapping up the win with a love service game.

Ferrer is a two-time former winner of this tournament, while Verdasco has twice been a runner-up, including last year.

Dolgopolov faced break points in three of his five service games in the opening set against Andrey Kuznetsov, but he escaped on each occasion to clinch the opener.

The Ukrainian then won five games on the spin in the second set to leave the world number 88 in his wake and complete a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory.