Wizards sign John Wall to lucrative 4-year extension

John Wall is staying in Washington.

Friday the Wizards signed the All-Star point guard to a lucraticve four-year contract extension worth $170 million, ESPN reported, citing unidentified league sources. TNT's David Aldridge was the first to report the signing.

Wall, who has two years and $37 million left on his current contract, confirmed the deal later Friday night in a video tweeted by the UNINTERRUPTED and assured fans "you know I wasn't going anywhere."



"I just had to think it out with my family and friends and make a decision," Wall said. "Y'all know where I wanted to be at. I'm happy I'm coming back another four years to be a Washington Wizard. Y'all know what I'm going for. Definitely gonna bring y'all the championship, that's my ultimate goal, and I won't stop till I get it."

According to ESPN, the deal begins in 2019 and includes a fourth-year player option in addition to a 15 percent trade kicker.


Wall, 26, is coming off a career year after averaging a career-high 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also shot a career-best 45.1 percent from the field.

The Wizards finished 49-33 last year before falling to the Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

