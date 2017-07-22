Yu Darvish helped the Rangers end their four-game losing streak Friday night tossing eight innings while striking out 12 in an extra-inning win, but until the July 31 deadline passes the scouts are going to be swirling and rumors will be flying about the possibility of the ace going on the block.

MLB trade rumors: Yankees scouting Yu Darvish, possibly eyeing trade

According to the New York Post, the Yankees had a scout in Tampa Bay to watch Darvish's start and it was a good one to see considering he showed both the ability to stretch himself out deep into a game and maintain his velocity deep as well.

New York would love to get a hold of the Rangers starter given he is the best pitcher out on the market right now, but they will have to deal with the competition presented by the Cubs and likely the Dodgers. It's unlikely Darvish is traded to the Astros simply because it would be in division and those two ball clubs have not made any trades of note in recent years.

MORE:

MLB trade rumors: Cubs reach out to Rangers about Yu Darvish

| MLB trade rumors: Rangers could still shop Yu Darvish, not Cole Hamels



But with Michael Pineda out for the year and more, Jordan Montgomery starting to struggle and Luis Severino closing in on a career-high in innings, the Yankees could use some pitching help down the stretch in their search for either a division title or a wild card spot and Darvish would go a long way in getting them to the postseason.

Darvish does become a free agent after the season so the price for him will be lower than it would be if he had a couple of years left, but that doesn't mean he will be cheap by any stretch of the imagination.