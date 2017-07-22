Kaizer Chiefs striker Shopane misses a penalty on debut for Richards Bay FC

Kaizer Chiefs striker Itumeleng Shopane missed a penalty on his debut for new National First Division side Richards Bay FC.

The 20-year-old, who sealed his season-long loan move to the KwaZulu Natal club on Friday, was unleashed against Real Kings FC in the first match of the KZN Premier's Cup on Saturday.

He made little impact on his debut, but he still has enough time to adapt to his new surroundings at Richards Bay before the start of next season.

Shopane will be hoping to grow as a player under the tutelage of Roger Sikhakhane.

Despite being promoted to the Amakhosi first team, Shopane wasn't given a chance to don the club's jersey in official competitions under Steve Komphela.

However, his performances for the South African U20 side, Amajita, caught the eye of Richards Bay FC bosses, who offered him the chance to make a name for himself in the NFD.

He was part of the Amajita team that represented South Africa at U20 Africa Cup of Nations finals earlier this year.

His team crashed out of the two-day tournament, with Real Kings advancing to Sunday's semi-finals with a 3-1 penalty-shoot-out win.