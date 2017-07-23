News

Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Rankings, lineup advice for Saturday, July 22

Sporting News
Sporting News /

It most certainly isn’t the best selection of pitchers for Saturday’s slate of daily fantasy baseball contests. In fact, I could easily write more about what pitchers you shouldn’t pick more so than pitchers you should pick for your cash or GPP lineups. Many of the hot pitchers are in unfavorable situations (German Marquez), and many of the cold pitchers have good matchups (Jason Vargas).

All but two games on Saturday’s slate of games begin in the evening, and pitching-wise, you won't miss much from the starters in the afternoon games (Cardinals-Cubs and Padres-Giants). Jon Lester isn't the worst pick, but he’s 0-1 in three outings against the Cardinals this year with one quality start, and trusting an inconsistent Adam Wainwright against the hot-hitting Cubs is a bold strategy.

For the evening schedule, David Price has been strong since mid-June and is the best pick. The Angels struggle to hit for power and get on base against lefties, ranking third worst in the league in OPS. Other good options are Sean Manaea and Rich Hill, the latter of which has 29 strikeouts in his past three outings. Opposite of Manea is Zack Wheeler, a guy who has high strikeout potential against an A's team with the second highest strikeout percentage.

Up and down the rest of the starting pitchers, there are many boom-or-bust options. Chris Archer has been teetering the quality start line lately, reaching the minimum limit three of his past four outings, but he has been striking out a ton of hitters and goes against the Rangers, who have the fifth highest strikeout percentage against righties. Other all-or-nothing options include Tanner Roark, Julio Teheran, Jordan Zimmermann, and two pitchers coming off the DL, Danny Salazar and Collin McHugh. All have favorable or semi-favorable matchups, but they can excel or explode in a turn of a second.


Daily Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Pitchers



Weather may end up being a factor today, and if you’re turned off by the new reality series called DFS Weatherman Twitter Wars, I’ll just give you a heads up that Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Cincinnati all have rain in the forecast. It looks like the the Phillies game is the most in danger postponed, but check out the Fantasy Alarm Weather Center for updates throughout the day.

Rank Pitcher Team Opp
1 David Price, LHP BOS @LAA
2 Marcus Stroman, RHP TOR @CLE
3 Sean Manaea, LHP OAK @NYM
4 Rich Hill, LHP LAD vs ATL
5 Chris Archer, RHP TB vs TEX
6 Jon Lester, LHP CHC vs STL
7 Zack Wheeler, RHP NYM vs OAK
8 Danny Salazar, RHP CLE vs TOR
9 German Marquez, RHP COL vs. PIT
10 Tanner Roark, RHP WSH @ARI
11 Adam Wainwright, RHP STL @CHC
12 Julio Teheran, RHP ATL @LAD
13 Jason Vargas, LHP KC vs CWS
14 JC Ramirez, RHP LAA vs BOS
15 Collin McHugh, RHP HOU @BAL
16 Brent Suter, LHP MIL @PHI
17 Luis Perdomo, RHP SD @SF
18 Jordan Zimmermann, RHP DET @MIN
19 Kyle Gibson, RHP MIN vs DET
20 Chad Kuhl, RHP PIT @COL
21 Masahiro Tanaka, RHP NYY @SEA
22 Andrew Cashner, RHP TEX @TB
23 Ariel Miranda, LHP SEA vs NYY
24 Matt Moore, LHP SF vs SD
25 Chris O'Grady, LHP MIA @CIN
26 Chris Tillman, RHP BAL vs HOU
27 Mike Pelfrey, RHP CHW @KC
28 Robert Stephenson, RHP CIN vs MIA
29 Jeremy Hellickson, RHP PHI vs MIL
30 Anthony Banda, LHP ARI vs WSH

Saturday’s DFS MLB action will be centered on tonight’s 13-game slate that has a roster lock of 7:05 p.m. ET. Tonight’s pitching options are not going to include many premium pitching plays, so it’ll definitely be important for us to dissect what’s out there.

Houston's Collin McHugh and Cleveland's Danny Salazar return tonight. I will tell you now that McHugh only threw 69 pitches in his last start, so he is absolutely not in play. As for Salazar, his pitch count hasn’t been too high either. In his last start, he threw 84 pitches through six shutout innings, which keeps him in play tonight.

Pos Player Matchup Opp. SP FD DK Y! Analyze
SP Chris Archer (R) TEX@TB
 Andrew Cashner (R) $10300 $11100 GO PRO !
SP David Price (L)
BOS@LAA		 J.C. Ramírez (R) $9600 $12300 GO PRO !
SP Danny Salazar (R) TOR@CLE
 Marcus Stroman (R) $7900 $7100 GO PRO !
SP Masahiro Tanaka (R)
NYY@SEA		 Ariel Miranda (L) $8800 $9400 GO PRO !
SP Rich Hill (L) ATL@LA
 Julio Teherán (R) $9200 $11700 GO PRO !
SP Ariel Miranda (L) NYY@SEA
 Masahiro Tanaka (R) $8200 $5500 GO PRO !
C Evan Gattis (R)
HOU@BAL		 Chris Tillman (R) $2800 $4400 GO PRO !
C Francisco Cervelli (R)
PIT@COL		 German Marquez (R) $3600 $3300 GO PRO !
C Yasmani Grandal (B) ATL@LA
 Julio Teherán (R) $3100 $3600 GO PRO !
C Kurt Suzuki (R)
ATL@LA		 Rich Hill (L) $2600 $3300 GO PRO !
1B Josh Bell (B)
PIT@COL		 German Marquez (R) $3900 $3700 GO PRO !
1B Yulieski Gurriel (R)
HOU@BAL		 Chris Tillman (R) $3300 $3900 GO PRO !
1B Justin Bour (L)
MIA@CIN		 Robert Stephenson (R) $3300 $5000 GO PRO !
2B Jonathan Schoop (R) HOU@BAL
 Collin McHugh (R) $3500 $4400 GO PRO !
2B Brad Miller (L) TEX@TB
 Andrew Cashner (R) $3000 $3100 GO PRO !
2B Josh Harrison (R)
PIT@COL		 German Marquez (R) $3700 $3700 GO PRO !
2B Brian Dozier (R) DET@MIN
 Jordan Zimmermann (R) $3800 $4400 GO PRO !
3B Nolan Arenado (R) PIT@COL
 Chad Kuhl (R) $4800 $5600 GO PRO !
3B Mike Moustakas (L) CWS@KC
 Mike Pelfrey (R) $3400 $3700 GO PRO !
3B Jake Lamb (L) WSH@ARI
 Tanner Roark (R) $3900 $5300 GO PRO !
3B David Freese (R)
PIT@COL		 German Marquez (R) $3500 $3200 GO PRO !
SS Zack Cozart (R) MIA@CIN
 Chris O'Grady (L) $3300 $4300 GO PRO !
SS Corey Seager (L) ATL@LA
 Julio Teherán (R) $3900 $4800 GO PRO !
SS Johan Camargo (B)
ATL@LA		 Rich Hill (L) $2500 $3000 GO PRO !
SS Trevor Story (R) PIT@COL
 Chad Kuhl (R) $3900 $4500 GO PRO !
OF Charlie Blackmon (L) PIT@COL
 Chad Kuhl (R) $5100 $5700 GO PRO !
OF David Peralta (L) WSH@ARI
 Tanner Roark (R) $3500 $3900 GO PRO !
OF Andrew McCutchen (R)
PIT@COL		 German Marquez (R) $4600 $4700 GO PRO !
OF Giancarlo Stanton (R)
MIA@CIN		 Robert Stephenson (R) $4300 $5400 GO PRO !
OF Adam Jones (R) HOU@BAL
 Collin McHugh (R) $3500 $4400 GO PRO !
OF Corey Dickerson (L) TEX@TB
 Andrew Cashner (R) $3200 $3900 GO PRO !
OF Christian Yelich (L)
MIA@CIN		 Robert Stephenson (R) $3500 $3900 GO PRO !
OF George Springer (R)
HOU@BAL		 Chris Tillman (R) $4200 $5400 GO PRO !
OF Matt Kemp (R)
ATL@LA		 Rich Hill (L) $2800 $3300 GO PRO !
OF Gerardo Parra (L) PIT@COL
 Chad Kuhl (R) $3900 $4500 GO PRO !
OF Justin Upton (R)
DET@MIN		 Kyle Gibson (R) $3600 $4400 GO PRO !
OF Rajai Davis (R)
OAK@NYM		 Zack Wheeler (R) $3100 $3500 GO PRO !

