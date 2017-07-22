Edson Cholbi Nascimento, former Santos goalkeeper and son of legendary forward Pele, will return to jail to serve more than 12 years on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Pele's son Edson back in jail for drug trafficking and money laundering

The 46-year-old, who is known as Edinho, was first arrested in 2005 but remained free pending the outcome of his appeals.

In 2014, he was sentenced to 33 years in prison, though that was later cut down to 12 years and 10 months.

Edinho turned himself in back in February to complete his sentence, but in March was released on a court order as the sentence was appealed.