In-form Atlanta United extended their winning streak after upstaging Orlando City 1-0 in MLS.

Orlando City 0 Atlanta United 1: Villalba's late stunner sinks Kaka's men

Atlanta won their fourth successive league match thanks to Hector Villalba's stunning 86th-minute winner in Orlando on Friday.

Meeting for the first time since Atlanta's introduction into MLS, Villalba downed Kaka and the hosts with a thunderbolt of a strike four minutes from the end.

United States international and former Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan made his debut in the win, denying Kaka late to keep a clean sheet.

Atlanta are fourth in the Eastern Conference – six points adrift of leaders Toronto FC and four ahead of sixth-placed Orlando.