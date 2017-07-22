It was anger from the word go - Stenson saddened as burglary mars Open defence

Henrik Stenson spoke of his anger and frustration on Friday after becoming the victim of a burglary during his defence of The Open.

After shooting 69 in round one, Stenson was informed that the house he is staying in this week had been burgled, with all of his clothing and a number of valuable personal items taken.

News of the incident emerged during the Swede's second round, which consisted of 73 strokes and left Stenson two over heading into the weekend - eight behind leader Jordan Spieth.

"Of course it was not the afternoon, evening that we wanted yesterday [Thursday], to get the news," said Stenson after completing his day's work.

"We can keep on going, obviously. But it's not happy news, is it?

"I think it was anger from the word go. I was also happy that my family wasn't there, and maybe a little disappointed I wasn't. But what can you do? I think over time I've been quite lucky with those kind of situations. So I guess sooner or later, there's always a chance it might happen. And unfortunately it did. And it was this week.

"Nothing happened to any person, which is the main thing. But they [the burglars] were clearly targeting me, because they were there when I was out playing, and they figured out that the house was empty when I was away, and they stole all my gear."

Stenson was still able to display his trademark sense of humour, as he warned reporters to keep an eye out for anyone dressed head to toe in the clothing of his supplier, Hugo Boss.

"Normally I don't think burglars would take clothes. That doesn't feel like the normal kind of thing that you would take. But all my gear is gone. If you see people Bossed up in this way, feel free to ask what they were doing between 12 and 4 yesterday," he added.