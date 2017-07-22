Lazio have received offers for Keita Balde but none have come from Inter or Juventus, president Claudio Lotito says.

Offers have come in for Keita, but not from Juventus or Inter - Lazio president

Inter have made Keita one of their top targets and are willing to pay €25 million to sign him from their Serie A rivals as they prepare to lose Ivan Perisic to Manchester United.

However, Juve and West Ham are also said to have shown an interest in the 22-year-old forward who scored 16 goals in 31 appearances in the Italian top flight last season.

Lotito has revealed that there have been no offers from other teams in Italy and insists they are not interested in selling.

"If there’s nothing new then he’ll remain a Lazio player and [coach Simone] Inzaghi will use him as he sees fit.

“I haven’t received offers from Inter or Juventus, but they have come from abroad. If he wants to go, he must get an appropriate bid."

There have also been reports of Juve's interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the 22-year-old midfielder is another one they do not want to lose.

"We have received a tremendous offer of over €40 million, but he won't leave.

"Stefan de Vrij is not for sale. The team has been strengthened and we’re ready."