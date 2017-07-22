



Six coaches Ole Miss should actually go for to replace Hugh Freeze Ole Miss is not in an enviable position right now. Not only is its football program still under NCAA investigation, but Hugh Freeze, whom Ole Miss needed to rely on, has now resigned after the school connected his university-issued phone to an escort service. MORE: Les Miles to Ole Miss? Pros, cons That leaves Matt Luke as the man in charge in Oxford, at least for the time being. This will be his first season as a head coach, though he has spent 17 years as an assistant, including programs like Ole Miss, Duke and Tennessee. But unless Luke somehow steers the Rebels to a nine- or 10-win season in 2017, it's likely Ole Miss will want to go with a more established name for its next coach. It'll be a tough sell. Ole Miss' recruiting will surely take a hit in the midst of its coaching search, in addition to everything the program faces with the NCAA. Freeze's resignation ensures that. But athletic director Ross Bjork can't afford to be meek in a time like this: If he wants the Rebels to stay relevant in the SEC landscape, Ole Miss will need an established coach (and one without controversy or character concerns, a la Art Briles or Lane Kiffin). Here are some candidates he should consider:



1

Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State



Satterfield, 44, is a trendy pick to be the next Group of 5 coach to make the leap to a larger school. He has spent four years at Sun Belt school App State, where he has a 38-18 record. However, his teams are 21-5 over the last two seasons and are coming off back-to-back wins in the Camellia Bowl against Ohio and Toledo, respectively. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, which could go a long way in helping develop Rebels sophomore quarterback Shea Patterson. MORE: Patterson no Johnny Manziel, but he'll thrill all the same



2

Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech



While not as flashy a candidate as Satterfield, Skip Holtz (son of Lou Holtz) brings a wealth of experience and leadership to a program in desperate need of it. Holtz has a combined 18 years of head coaching experience at UConn, South Florida, Louisiana Tech and East Carolina, where he won two Conference USA titles in 2008-09. His 119-93 record isn't overly impressive, but he has never had any character concerns or scandals at any of his previous coaching stops, which is more than what either of Ole Miss’ previous two coaches can say. MORE: Freeze's lack of accountability caught up with Ole Miss



3

Bo Pelini, Youngstown State



Pelini has to be feeling that itch to get back to coaching FBS by now, right? To be sure, Ole Miss wouldn’t be a long-term option for him — but if Pelini could rattle off a handful of seven- or eight-win seasons, he could have his pick of any coaching job to open up in the next three years. Pelini may have struggled in the biggest games at Nebraska (9-17 against top-25 opponents) but he has shown he can win consistently, winning at least nine games a season in his seven years as Nebraska’s coach. It didn’t take him long to win at Youngstown State, either: He took the Penguins to the FCS national championship game in just his second season. Ole Miss would be ecstatic to get a coach like Pelini, who has coached in the SEC before (as LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-07). But he may be hard-pressed to leave his hometown team. MORE: FBS coaching changes ahead of 2017 season



4

Mark Helfrich



The way Helfrich left Oregon doesn’t exactly inspire confidence (the 2016 Ducks went 4-8, their worst record since 1981), but he did show an impressive two-year stretch in 2013-14. He coached Oregon to a 24-4 record and a trip to the 2015 College Football Playoff national title game against Ohio State. It’s an added bonus that Helfrich, like Freeze, is an offensive-minded coach. His offense ranked in the top five nationally in yards and points from 2013-15, and was still a top-30 offensive team in 2016. MORE: Internet reacts to Hugh Freeze's resignation



5

Blake Anderson, Arkansas State



Could Ole Miss poach its next coach from Arkansas State a second time? It might not be the worst move: Arkansas State’s previous three coaches before Anderson have all shown on-field success at their next stops (Gus Malzahn at Auburn, Freeze at Ole Miss and Bryan Harsin at Boise State). Anderson’s Red Wolves are 24-15 the last three seasons and have won at least a share of the Sun Belt conference title in the last two. Anderson has been in the game for a long time, coaching at several stops since 1993 before finally getting his first head coaching gig in 2014. MORE: Is Lane Kiffin interested in Ole Miss job?