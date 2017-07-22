LeBron James blindsided by Kyrie Irving request that Cavs trade him, report says

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving made an interesting comment at a Sports Illustrated event this week calling the Cavs' offseason "peculiar." You know what would have made their offseason even more peculiar? Trading Kyrie Irving.

According to ESPN.com, Irving asked the Cavs last week to trade him. One of his preferred destinations is the San Antonio Spurs.



Kyrie Irving asked the Cavs to trade him in a meeting last week, sources told ESPN. Story posting on https://t.co/b8H6X39PKb shortly

Obviously Irving has not been traded at this point, but if this story is accurate then what on earth is going on in Cleveland? Per ESPN.com:



"The request came last week and was made to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Irving has expressed that he wants to go play in a situation where he can be a more focal point and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said."



James, according to the report, was blindsided by the news.

Irving's agent, Jeff Wechsler, did not confirm or deny the story.

If the former Duke guard were to be traded, he would be giving up his "supermax" option that he would be due once he got to free agency. He is locked up for three more years and due $60 million over that time.