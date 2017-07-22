News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Cheat, cheat': Smith ruthlessly booed as welfare concerns grow
'Cheat': Dramatic vision shows Steve Smith booed at airport

Cubs' Kris Bryant not in lineup vs. Cardinals

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for the Cubs for Friday's afternoon match-up with the St. Louis Cardinals.



Bryant injured his left pinky sliding into third base during Wednesday against the Braves.

https://t.co/DjeK0ySwEz



MORE:
Cubs' Kris Bryant exits game with sprained finger, X-rays negative
| Cubs star Kris Bryant helped off field after freak play

The 2016 NL MVP had X-rays on his hand that came back negative. Right now he is considered day-to-day.

Back To Top