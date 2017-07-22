Cubs' Kris Bryant not in lineup vs. Cardinals

Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for the Cubs for Friday's afternoon match-up with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Here is today's #Cubs lineup for the homestand opener against the #STLCards.
Game preview:
Here's the Kris Bryant hand/finger injury. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/pZmDTFBtdu
— Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) July 19, 2017
pic.twitter.com/19nklDyobg— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 21, 2017
Bryant injured his left pinky sliding into third base during Wednesday against the Braves.
The 2016 NL MVP had X-rays on his hand that came back negative. Right now he is considered day-to-day.