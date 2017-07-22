Cubs' Kris Bryant not in lineup vs. Cardinals

Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for the Cubs for Friday's afternoon match-up with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryant injured his left pinky sliding into third base during Wednesday against the Braves.

The 2016 NL MVP had X-rays on his hand that came back negative. Right now he is considered day-to-day.