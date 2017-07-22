Real Madrid's fixtures for the 2017-18 La Liga season have been released.

What are Real Madrid's La Liga fixtures? The complete 2017-18 schedule

The 2016-17 champions will begin the defence of their title with an away trip to Deportivo La Coruna on August 20 and they will host the first Clasico in the league when Barcelona come to the capital on December 20.

Zinedine Zidane's side fought a close battle with their Catalan rivals last season and eventually won the league by three points, ending a wait of five years for the top Spanish honour.

Below is Real Madrid's full fixture list for the 2017-18 La Liga (times to be added when confirmed).

AUGUST 2017

DATE TIME MATCH 20/08/2017 TBC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid 27/08/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Valencia

SEPTEMBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH 10/09/2017 TBC Real Madrid v Levante 17/09/2017 TBC Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

20/09/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Real Betis 24/09/2017 TBC Alaves v Real Madrid



OCTOBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH 01/10/2017 TBC Real Madrid v Espanyol 15/10/2017 TBC Getafe v Real Madrid

22/10/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Eibar 29/10/2017 TBC Girona v Real Madrid



NOVEMBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH 05/11/2017 TBC Real Madrid v Las Palmas 19/11/2017 TBC Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

26/11/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Malaga

DECEMBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH 03/12/2017 TBC Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid 10/12/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Sevilla 17/12/2017 TBC Leganes v Real Madrid

20/12/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Barcelona

JANUARY 2018

DATE TIME MATCH 07/01/2018 TBC Celta Vigo v Real Madrid 14/01/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Villarreal 21/01/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna 28/01/2018 TBC Valencia v Real Madrid



FEBRUARY 2018

DATE TIME MATCH 04/02/2018 TBC Levante v Real Madrid 11/02/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad 18/02/2018 TBC Real Betis v Real Madrid

25/02/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Alaves 28/02/2018 TBC Espanyol v Real Madrid



MARCH 2018

DATE TIME MATCH 04/03/2018 TBC Real Madrid v Getafe 11/03/2018 TBC Eibar v Real Madrid

18/03/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Girona

APRIL 2018

DATE TIME MATCH 01/04/2018 TBC Las Palmas v Real Madrid 08/04/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid 15/04/2018 TBC Malaga v Real Madrid

18/04/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao 22/04/2018 TBC Sevilla v Real Madrid

29/04/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Leganes

MAY 2018

DATE TIME MATCH 06/05/2018 TBC Barcelona v Real Madrid 13/05/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo 20/05/2018 TBC Villarreal v Real Madrid



Zinedine Zidane's men will have plenty of game-time under their belts by the time the season opener against Deportivo rolls around on August 20.

As well as competing in the International Champions Cup, Los Blancos will have faced Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup, as well as contesting a Clasico Supercopa double-header against Barcelona.

The next Clasico will not take place until five months later with a Christmas cracker scheduled for December 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu and the return fixture pencilled in for May 6 at the Camp Nou, as the season nears its conclusion.

April looks set to be a gruelling period for the Blancos players with six games squeezed in, including a Madrid derby against Atletico at the beginning of the month and an away clash against Sevilla, who inflicted one of their only three league defeats last term, at the end.

Having reclaimed the Liga crown, Real Madrid will be determined to repeat the feat in 2017-18 and they will have to hit the ground running when things get under way in August.

Zidane and his Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired side made history last season when they won back-to-back Champions League titles and they will surely have one eye on making it three-in-a-row this year.

The group stage gets under way in mid September, with games set to punctuate their league campaign in October, November and December at the very least.