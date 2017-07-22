What are Real Madrid's La Liga fixtures? The complete 2017-18 schedule

Real Madrid's fixtures for the 2017-18 La Liga season have been released.
The 2016-17 champions will begin the defence of their title with an away trip to Deportivo La Coruna on August 20 and they will host the first Clasico in the league when Barcelona come to the capital on December 20.
Zinedine Zidane's side fought a close battle with their Catalan rivals last season and eventually won the league by three points, ending a wait of five years for the top Spanish honour.
Below is Real Madrid's full fixture list for the 2017-18 La Liga (times to be added when confirmed).
AUGUST 2017
|20/08/2017
|Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid
|27/08/2017
Real Madrid v Valencia
SEPTEMBER 2017
|10/09/2017
Real Madrid v Levante
|17/09/2017
|Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
|20/09/2017
Real Madrid v Real Betis
|24/09/2017
|Alaves v Real Madrid
OCTOBER 2017
|01/10/2017
Real Madrid v Espanyol
|15/10/2017
|Getafe v Real Madrid
|22/10/2017
Real Madrid v Eibar
|29/10/2017
|Girona v Real Madrid
NOVEMBER 2017
|05/11/2017
Real Madrid v Las Palmas
|19/11/2017
|Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
|26/11/2017
Real Madrid v Malaga
DECEMBER 2017
|03/12/2017
|Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
|10/12/2017
Real Madrid v Sevilla
|17/12/2017
|Leganes v Real Madrid
|20/12/2017
Real Madrid v Barcelona
JANUARY 2018
|07/01/2018
|Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
|14/01/2018
Real Madrid v Villarreal
|21/01/2018
Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna
|28/01/2018
|Valencia v Real Madrid
FEBRUARY 2018
|04/02/2018
|Levante v Real Madrid
|11/02/2018
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
|18/02/2018
|Real Betis v Real Madrid
|25/02/2018
Real Madrid v Alaves
|28/02/2018
|Espanyol v Real Madrid
MARCH 2018
|04/03/2018
Real Madrid v Getafe
|11/03/2018
|Eibar v Real Madrid
|18/03/2018
Real Madrid v Girona
APRIL 2018
|01/04/2018
|Las Palmas v Real Madrid
|08/04/2018
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
|15/04/2018
|Malaga v Real Madrid
|18/04/2018
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
|22/04/2018
|Sevilla v Real Madrid
|29/04/2018
Real Madrid v Leganes
MAY 2018
|06/05/2018
|Barcelona v Real Madrid
|13/05/2018
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
|20/05/2018
|Villarreal v Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane's men will have plenty of game-time under their belts by the time the season opener against Deportivo rolls around on August 20.
As well as competing in the International Champions Cup, Los Blancos will have faced Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup, as well as contesting a Clasico Supercopa double-header against Barcelona.
The next Clasico will not take place until five months later with a Christmas cracker scheduled for December 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu and the return fixture pencilled in for May 6 at the Camp Nou, as the season nears its conclusion.
April looks set to be a gruelling period for the Blancos players with six games squeezed in, including a Madrid derby against Atletico at the beginning of the month and an away clash against Sevilla, who inflicted one of their only three league defeats last term, at the end.
Having reclaimed the Liga crown, Real Madrid will be determined to repeat the feat in 2017-18 and they will have to hit the ground running when things get under way in August.
Zidane and his Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired side made history last season when they won back-to-back Champions League titles and they will surely have one eye on making it three-in-a-row this year.
The group stage gets under way in mid September, with games set to punctuate their league campaign in October, November and December at the very least.