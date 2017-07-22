What are Real Madrid's La Liga fixtures? The complete 2017-18 schedule

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Real Madrid's fixtures for the 2017-18 La Liga season have been released.

The 2016-17 champions will begin the defence of their title with an away trip to Deportivo La Coruna on August 20 and they will host the first Clasico in the league when Barcelona come to the capital on December 20.

Zinedine Zidane's side fought a close battle with their Catalan rivals last season and eventually won the league by three points, ending a wait of five years for the top Spanish honour.

Below is Real Madrid's full fixture list for the 2017-18 La Liga (times to be added when confirmed).


AUGUST 2017


DATE TIME MATCH
20/08/2017 TBC Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid
27/08/2017 TBC
Real Madrid v Valencia

SEPTEMBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH
10/09/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Levante
17/09/2017 TBC Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
20/09/2017 TBC
Real Madrid v Real Betis
24/09/2017 TBC Alaves v Real Madrid

OCTOBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH
01/10/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Espanyol
15/10/2017 TBC Getafe v Real Madrid
22/10/2017 TBC
Real Madrid v Eibar
29/10/2017 TBC Girona v Real Madrid

NOVEMBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH
05/11/2017 TBC

Real Madrid v Las Palmas

19/11/2017 TBC Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
26/11/2017 TBC
Real Madrid v Malaga

DECEMBER 2017

DATE TIME MATCH
03/12/2017 TBC Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
10/12/2017 TBC
Real Madrid v Sevilla
17/12/2017 TBC Leganes v Real Madrid
20/12/2017 TBC
Real Madrid v Barcelona

JANUARY 2018

DATE TIME MATCH
07/01/2018 TBC Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
14/01/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Villarreal
21/01/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna
28/01/2018 TBC Valencia v Real Madrid

FEBRUARY 2018

DATE TIME MATCH
04/02/2018 TBC Levante v Real Madrid
11/02/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
18/02/2018 TBC Real Betis v Real Madrid
25/02/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Alaves
28/02/2018 TBC Espanyol v Real Madrid

MARCH 2018

DATE TIME MATCH
04/03/2018 TBC

Real Madrid v Getafe
11/03/2018 TBC Eibar v Real Madrid
18/03/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Girona

APRIL 2018

DATE TIME MATCH
01/04/2018 TBC Las Palmas v Real Madrid
08/04/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
15/04/2018 TBC Malaga v Real Madrid
18/04/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
22/04/2018 TBC Sevilla v Real Madrid
29/04/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Leganes

MAY 2018

DATE TIME MATCH
06/05/2018 TBC Barcelona v Real Madrid
13/05/2018 TBC
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
20/05/2018 TBC Villarreal v Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane's men will have plenty of game-time under their belts by the time the season opener against Deportivo rolls around on August 20.

As well as competing in the International Champions Cup, Los Blancos will have faced Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup, as well as contesting a Clasico Supercopa double-header against Barcelona.

The next Clasico will not take place until five months later with a Christmas cracker scheduled for December 20 at the Santiago Bernabeu and the return fixture pencilled in for May 6 at the Camp Nou, as the season nears its conclusion.

La Liga fixtures announced

April looks set to be a gruelling period for the Blancos players with six games squeezed in, including a Madrid derby against Atletico at the beginning of the month and an away clash against Sevilla, who inflicted one of their only three league defeats last term, at the end.

Having reclaimed the Liga crown, Real Madrid will be determined to repeat the feat in 2017-18 and they will have to hit the ground running when things get under way in August.

Zidane and his Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired side made history last season when they won back-to-back Champions League titles and they will surely have one eye on making it three-in-a-row this year.

The group stage gets under way in mid September, with games set to punctuate their league campaign in October, November and December at the very least.

