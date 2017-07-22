LOS ANGELES — As the Nets have been slowly piecing together their franchise rebuild, hamstrung by the team’s 2013 draft-pick giveaway, they’ve sought to find talent wherever it’s available, even if that leads to redundancy on the roster.

Nets' D'Angelo Russell sees an easy fit with Jeremy Lin: "We just go"

That would appear to be the case at point guard, where the Nets traded for D’Angelo Russell this summer despite still having Jeremy Lin on hand.

MORE: Arguing for and against the Cavs' signing Derrick Rose

But for Russell, that’s not much redundant at all. Because neither he nor Lin is a pure point guard, he foresees a versatile, ball-sharing backcourt.

“I think it's a go,” Russell told Sporting News last week at Gatorade’s Athlete of the Year event. “We just go. Whoever gets the ball, let’s run. I complement his game, he complements my game. He’s not a point guard, he’s not a shooting guard. I’m not a point guard, I’m not a shooting guard. I think we’re just basketball players trying to make the best of it.”

Russell averaged 15.6 points (on 40.2 percent shooting) and 4.8 assists last season for the Lakers, but was deemed expendable by the Lakers once it was clear the team would draft point guard Lonzo Ball. He had a rocky two seasons in Los Angeles, but says he bears no ill feelings toward his former team.

“It’s past,” Russell said. “I learned a lot and now I am moving on to a new opportunity. The situation is, you’re with one team and you go to another team and it is completely different. Brooklyn has been open arms from Day One for me, so I am looking forward to it.”

MORE: Celtics eyeing a mid-season deal for Anthony Davis

Lin struggled to stay healthy last season in Brooklyn, dealing with ankle and hamstring issues, but averaged 14.5 points and 5.1 assists in 36 games. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told Russell that he plans to work the two guards together.

Given his struggles in LA, Russell said he felt a certain kinship with Atkinson, an assistant coach for seven years before finally getting a crack at head coaching in Brooklyn.

“I have talked to him a lot,” Russell said. “We talked last week. He is an amazing guy because he is a hard worker, he has a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. He was an assistant a long time and he had to pay his dues. He has a lot of credibility. He speaks, I listen.

“I feel like all those things kind of complement myself and where I am now, that’s the way I try to go about my business.”

Russell said he understands that the Nets will be going with young players and will likely take their lumps in the coming years. But he knows well the ins and outs of playing for a rebuilding team. It doesn’t scare him.

“I was already in a rebuilding situation,” Russell said. “I know what it is like. Intimidating, I would not say that. It’s a new opportunity. It is what you make it.”