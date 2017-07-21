Barcelona face a potentially decisive Clasico showdown against Real Madrid at the end of the Liga season, with only two fixtures to follow the match at Camp Nou.

LaLiga fixtures: Barcelona host late-season Clasico

The first Clasico of 2017-18 is due to be staged at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 20 December, just before the winter break, but it could be rescheduled due to Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup.

Ernesto Valverde will make his bow as Barcelona's new coach with a home game against Real Betis on the opening round of the season, across the weekend of August 19 and 20.

Barca then travel to Alaves before welcoming Espanyol to Camp Nou for the first Barcelona derby of the season in what looks to be a straightforward first run of fixtures for Valverde.

Away games at Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao - the latter Valverde's former club - will provide sterner tests in October.

After hosting Madrid in the first weekend of May, Barca end the season with a trip to Levante, before welcoming Real Sociedad to Camp Nou on the final weekend.

Barcelona's 2017-18 LaLiga fixtures in full:

Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Barcelona v Real Betis



Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - Alaves v Barcelona



Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Barcelona v Espanyol



Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - Getafe v Barcelona



Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - Barcelona v Eibar



Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Girona v Barcelona



Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - Barcelona v Las Palmas



Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Atletico Madrid v Barcelona



Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - Barcelona v Malaga



Matchday 10 - 29/10/2017 - Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona



Matchday 11 - 05/11/2017 - Barcelona v Sevilla



Matchday 12 - 19/11/2017 - Leganes v Barcelona



Matchday 13 - 26/11/2017 - Valencia v Barcelona



Matchday 14 - 03/12/2017 - Barcelona v Celta Vigo



Matchday 15 - 10/12/2017 - Villarreal v Barcelona



Matchday 16 - 17/12/2017 - Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna



Matchday 17 - 20/12/2017 - Real Madrid v Barcelona



Matchday 18 - 07/01/2018 - Barcelona v Levante



Matchday 19 - 14/01/2018 - Real Sociedad v Barcelona



Matchday 20 - 21/01/2018 - Real Betis v Barcelona



Matchday 21 - 28/01/2018 - Barcelona v Alaves



Matchday 22 - 04/02/2018 - Espanyol v Barcelona



Matchday 23 - 11/02/2018 - Barcelona v Getafe



Matchday 24 - 18/02/2018 - Eibar v Barcelona



Matchday 25 - 25/02/2018 - Barcelona v Girona



Matchday 26 - 28/02/2018 - Las Palmas v Barcelona



Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - Barcelona v Atletico Madrid



Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Malaga v Barcelona



Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao



Matchday 30 - 01/04/2018 - Sevilla v Barcelona



Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - Barcelona v Leganes



Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - Barcelona v Valencia



Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Celta Vigo v Barcelona



Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - Barcelona v Villarreal



Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona



Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Madrid



Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Levante v Barcelona



Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - Barcelona v Real Sociedad

Fixtures are subject to change.