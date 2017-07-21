News

Juventus to sign Bernardeschi for €40m

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Juventus are poised to complete the signing of Federico Bernardeschi from Fiorentina for a fee of €40 million, Goal understands.

Juventus to sign Bernardeschi for €40m

Juventus to sign Bernardeschi for €40m

Goal

The 23-year-old winger scored 11 league goals last season and has long been a reported target for the Serie A champions.

And Juve have now agreed a deal to sign the Italy international for an initial fee of €40m, with the player set to sign a contract until 2022.

Bernardeschi will earn around €4m-per-season at the Italian giants, with Juve having negotiated a fee below the €50m that Fiorentina hoped to receive.

Juve have also signed Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich this summer, the Brazilian initially joining on a loan deal.

