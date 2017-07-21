La Liga fixtures: Barcelona host Real Betis as Real Madrid travel to Deportivo on opening weekend

Real Madrid will travel to Deportivo La Coruna on the first day of the 2017-18 La Liga season, it has been announced, while Barcelona will host Real Betis.

The two giants of Spanish football are first scheduled to face off on the weekend of December 20 at Santiago Bernabeu.

And they will not come face-to-face again in the league until the 36th week of the 38-round campaign when the champions visit Camp Nou on the weekend of May 6.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will open their campaign against Girona FC at home, and Sevilla will play Espanyol.

The first Madrid derby to be played at Atletico's new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, will take place on November 19, with the return fixture on April 8.

Real triumped in Spain last season, winning La Liga by three points from Barca.

Lionel Messi and Co. scored a staggering 116 goals in 38 games but were unable to catch Los Blancos; Atletico Madrid finished third, an eventual 15 points behind city rivals Real.