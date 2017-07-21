Leigh's Acton apologises after being hit with season-ending ban

Jamie Acton has issued an apology after the Leigh Centurions forward was banned for rest of the Super League season for man-handling Greg Bird while he lay injured on the turf.

Acton lodged an appeal after he was suspended for nine Super League matches for picking Bird up by his shirt and dropping him down again while the Catalans Dragons man was seemingly out cold.

His appeal was thrown out on Thursday and a four-month ban was imposed dating back to July 1, when the match took place.

Acton reacted to the punishment by expressing his remorse in a statement released by his club.

"I am sorry to let everyone down. I accept full responsibility for my actions and they weren't acceptable regardless of the grading I've been given. It is what it is," the statement said.

"I will continue to work hard and improve on the negative areas of my game and support the team as best I can off the field for the rest of the season and whilst I'm part of the club.

"Thank you to everyone that is supporting us and backing the team, please turn up in numbers to support the lads for the rest of the season as it makes a massive difference."