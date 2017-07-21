Deportivo La Coruna have confirmed the signing of centre-back Fabian Schar from Hoffenheim.

Schar ends Hoffenheim troubles with Deportivo switch

The Switzerland international has joined on a four-year deal for a reported fee of €4million.

Schar is Depor's fifth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Guilherme, Gerard Valentin, Federico Valverde and Zakaria Bakkali.

"Fabian Lukas Schar has this morning, pending medical tests, become a new player for Deportivo for the next four seasons," Depor confirmed via their official website.

"The Switzerland international plays as a central defender and comes from Hoffenheim of the Bundesliga."

Schar joined Hoffenheim from Basel in June 2015 and was a regular starter in his first season in Germany's top flight.

However, the 25-year-old made only seven appearances in all competitions under head coach Julian Nagelsmann in 2016-17.