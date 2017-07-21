EXCLUSIVE

Morientes tips Madrid to sign striker, but not Mbappe

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes thinks the Blancos will sign a replacement for Alvaro Morata – but doesn't expect it to be Kylian Mbappe.

Morata is set to join Chelsea in an €80 million move, leaving Madrid short in the forward department, though the club has the funds to sign a replacement.

Though Mbappe has been widely tipped to join the Liga champions, Morientes expects the 18-year-old to stay at Monaco for another season.

"For Morata, they might sign new player," Morientes told Goal. "The transfer window is open, so there should be many talks.

"There was a rumor about Mbappe, but he won't leave Monaco yet, as he is young. I think he wants to gain more experience for one year."

Though Madrid could spend out on a new striker, Morientes – who also played for Monaco on loan in 2003-04 – thinks the club also have some solid in-house options to fill the void left by the 24-year-old.

"For Morata’s position, Cristiano (Ronaldo) or (Karim) Benzema should play," Morientes said. "(Marco) Asensio is on the left so he is not the one to fill Morata’s position.

"What I think is (Madrid manager Zinedine) Zidane would have Benzema and Cristiano as the two forwards. Asensio would play more on left."

Morientes had plenty of praise for his former team-mate Zidane, who has lifted the Champions League in each of his first two seasons at the helm of the Blancos.

"[Zidane is the] same as when he was a player," Morientes said.

"He is calm and has a very clear vision, and so he is showing that in management.

"The difference between a player and a manager is that you need to think and study more strategy and [the] technical side, and I think he is doing well."