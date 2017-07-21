Cameron Tringale, Martin Flores and Zac Blair are tied for the lead after the opening round of the Barbasol Championship was suspended due to darkness.

Tringale in three-way tie for lead

The American trio all managed to finish their first rounds, shooting six-under 65s in Opelika, Alabama on Thursday.

Flores and Blair went through bogey-free at the PGA Tour event, the latter also producing an eagle at the par-five fifth hole, while Tringale made four birdies on his final six holes.

Severe weather led to a two-hour delay during the afternoon, with 27 players yet to complete their first rounds.

The best-placed of those yet to finish is Richy Werenski, the American sitting five under through 16 holes.

Also tied for fourth with Werenski are Chad Campbell, Rory Sabbatini, Robert Allenby and Tag Ridings.