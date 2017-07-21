After nine years in prison for a botched armed robbery, O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday in Nevada.

Internet on fire for O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

Of course, the Internet was on fire with varying opinions about the nearly two-hour hearing, from the decision to Simpson's age to jabs about the Bills.

Here are some of the more interesting reactions from the hearing:



BREAKING: Cowboys sign new free agent RB OJ Simpson



Jerry Jones: "He's got exactly the kind of character we look for in a Dallas Cowboy." pic.twitter.com/4o3LCPeaDs

— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) July 20, 2017





OJ Simpson, welcome to the camera-phone world. Be on your best behavior.

TMZ, start your engines.#JuiceisLoose#OJSimpsonParole

— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 20, 2017





BREAKING NEWS : OJ Simpson has been released. Here is video of Simpson leaving prison. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/XN87rp1FBd

— Dq (@QuannnO) July 20, 2017





Roger Goodell still hasn't suspended OJ Simpson

— Sonu V. (@Sonu_Tadipatri) July 20, 2017





"Colin Kaepernick should change his image"

- OJ Simpson on FS1 a week from now

— Zito (@_Zeets) July 20, 2017





OJ Simpson: "Who knows, you may even seen a webcast or a blog in my future." PLEASE LET OJ BLOG.

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 20, 2017





“I basically lived a conflict-free life” — OJ Simpson



“I’m basically a saint.” — Charles Manson



“I’m a friendly clown.” — John Wayne Gacy

— Kami Mattioli (@Kami) July 20, 2017





Good or bad news for OJ?: One of the parole people is a fan of Buffalo Bills' AFL rival Chiefs pic.twitter.com/qZXSq9fRk1

— Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) July 20, 2017





If OJ Simpson gets out, he should go on "The Bachelor." #OJSimpsonParole

— King Jimmy (@kingjimmy1982) July 20, 2017





OJ bout to "Atlanta Falcon 28-3" his own parole hearing. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/ZiovNZL9qC

— NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) July 20, 2017





If OJ's released he'll instantly be #2 on the Buffalo Bills RB depth chart. #OJSimpsonParole

— Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) July 20, 2017



MORE:

O.J. Simpson to Nevada parole board: 'I thought I was a good guy'

