Internet on fire for O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

After nine years in prison for a botched armed robbery, O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday in Nevada.
Of course, the Internet was on fire with varying opinions about the nearly two-hour hearing, from the decision to Simpson's age to jabs about the Bills.
Here are some of the more interesting reactions from the hearing:
BREAKING: Cowboys sign new free agent RB OJ Simpson
Jerry Jones: "He's got exactly the kind of character we look for in a Dallas Cowboy." pic.twitter.com/4o3LCPeaDs
— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) July 20, 2017
OJ Simpson, welcome to the camera-phone world. Be on your best behavior.
TMZ, start your engines.#JuiceisLoose#OJSimpsonParole
— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 20, 2017
BREAKING NEWS : OJ Simpson has been released. Here is video of Simpson leaving prison. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/XN87rp1FBd
— Dq (@QuannnO) July 20, 2017
Roger Goodell still hasn't suspended OJ Simpson
— Sonu V. (@Sonu_Tadipatri) July 20, 2017
"Colin Kaepernick should change his image"
- OJ Simpson on FS1 a week from now
— Zito (@_Zeets) July 20, 2017
OJ Simpson: "Who knows, you may even seen a webcast or a blog in my future." PLEASE LET OJ BLOG.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 20, 2017
Simpson: "I'm a straight shooter"
The lawyer:
#OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/1on4XOeoCV
— Maeven (@thatsomaevenn) July 20, 2017
"I've pretty much led a conflict free life" #ojsimpsonparole pic.twitter.com/DIHgVqWLs6
— SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) July 20, 2017
“I basically lived a conflict-free life” — OJ Simpson
“I’m basically a saint.” — Charles Manson
“I’m a friendly clown.” — John Wayne Gacy
— Kami Mattioli (@Kami) July 20, 2017
Good or bad news for OJ?: One of the parole people is a fan of Buffalo Bills' AFL rival Chiefs pic.twitter.com/qZXSq9fRk1
— Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) July 20, 2017
game = #ChiefsKingdom
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 20, 2017
If OJ Simpson gets out, he should go on "The Bachelor." #OJSimpsonParole
— King Jimmy (@kingjimmy1982) July 20, 2017
OJ bout to "Atlanta Falcon 28-3" his own parole hearing. #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/ZiovNZL9qC
— NFL MEMES (@NFLMemes4You) July 20, 2017
If OJ's released he'll instantly be #2 on the Buffalo Bills RB depth chart. #OJSimpsonParole
— Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) July 20, 2017
O.J. Simpson to Nevada parole board: 'I thought I was a good guy'
OJ when his lawyer couldn't find the closing statements #OJSimpsonParole
pic.twitter.com/vQ3okGgEhl
— childish (@ChrisRenois) July 20, 2017