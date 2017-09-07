The fantasy football rankings we’ve all been waiting for is upon us -- kickers. You know, those guys that nobody cares about until they single-handedly (or leggedly?) score 15 points and swing an entire week. But sometimes, they’re just as important as the other players on your team, so it’s important to do some research, pick a sleeper or two, and be prepared just in case.

2017 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kicker

The draft strategy for kickers follows the same story each year: Wait until the last couple rounds, make sure he is on a high-scoring offense and is somewhat reliable. When in doubt, go with a guy in a dome, and once the season starts, just stream based on weather and matchups.

Like defense/special teams, don’t fall for following the leader after someone drafts a kicker in the 10th round. When those last two rounds arrive, then click on the kicker bar. And when that time arrives, you can refer to this list to make sure you’re prepared. We’ve done way more research than any person should spend ranking kickers to make life easier for you.

MORE RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet 6. Mason Crosby, Packers

MORE:

2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 teams, 32 sleepers

| Top 200



Our kicker rankings could change throughout the preseason as guys are cut and camp battles get decided, so check back for updates.

D/ST

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet

6. Mason Crosby, Packers

MORE:

2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 teams, 32 sleepers



Fantasy Football 2017: Kicker rankings