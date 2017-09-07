News

2017 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kicker

The fantasy football rankings we’ve all been waiting for is upon us -- kickers. You know, those guys that nobody cares about until they single-handedly (or leggedly?) score 15 points and swing an entire week. But sometimes, they’re just as important as the other players on your team, so it’s important to do some research, pick a sleeper or two, and be prepared just in case.

The draft strategy for kickers follows the same story each year: Wait until the last couple rounds, make sure he is on a high-scoring offense and is somewhat reliable. When in doubt, go with a guy in a dome, and once the season starts, just stream based on weather and matchups.

Like defense/special teams, don’t fall for following the leader after someone drafts a kicker in the 10th round. When those last two rounds arrive, then click on the kicker bar. And when that time arrives, you can refer to this list to make sure you’re prepared. We’ve done way more research than any person should spend ranking kickers to make life easier for you.


Our kicker rankings could change throughout the preseason as guys are cut and camp battles get decided, so check back for updates.

1. Justin Tucker, Ravens
2. Matt Bryant, Falcons
3. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
4. Adam Vinatieri, Colts
5. Dan Bailey, Cowboys
6. Mason Crosby, Packers
7. Matt Prater, Lions
8. Wil Lutz, Saints
9. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins
10. Caleb Sturgis, Eagles
11. Cairo Santos, Cheifs
12. Steven Hauschka, Bills
13. Nick Novak, Texans
14. Brandon McManus, Broncos
15. Chris Boswell, Steelers
16. Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders
17. Phil Dawson, Cardinals
18. Graham Gano, Panthers
19. Blair Walsh, Seahawks
20. Jason Myers, Jaguars
21. Aldrick Rosas, Giants
22. Ryan Succop, Titans
23. Kai Forbath, Vikings
24. Greg Zuerlein, Rams
25. Randy Bullock, Bengals
26. Connor Barth, Bears
27. Nick Folk, Buccaneers
28. Robbie Gould, 49ers
29. Younghoe Koo, Chargers
30. Cody Parkey, Dolphins
31. Chandler Catanzaro, Jets
32. Zane Gonzalez, Browns
