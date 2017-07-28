MLB trade rumors: Cardinals face some complicated buy/sell decisions

Almost three weeks after the Cardinals held a press conference to announce a couple of front-office promotions, one thing team owner Bill DeWitt Jr., said keeps rattling around in my brain.

DeWitt was asked about the possibility of being a seller at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, a rare development for a franchise that’s won at least 86 games in nine straight seasons and made the playoffs in 12 of the past 17 years.

“I think being a ‘seller’ is sort of a misnomer,” DeWitt said during that June 30 press conference. “We’re not selling to dump payroll. We’re not selling, we’re looking to improve, both short-term and long-term. So if we have a short-term asset and we can get a long-term asset, I don’t view that as selling, I view that as investing.”

So they’re investors. Got it.

At that point, the Cardinals were four games under .500, in third place in the NL Central, 3.5 games behind the first-place Brewers. Heading into Thursday’s series finale against the Mets at Citi Field, the Cardinals are two games under .500, in third place in the NL Central, 4.5 games behind the first-place Brewers.

So they’re basically in the same situation, standings-wise, but with 16 fewer games to make up the deficit. That’s not ideal.

During that June 30 press conference, DeWitt, John Mozeliak (who was bumped up from GM to president of baseball operations) and new GM Mike Girsch all said the same basic thing: They were going to use the next couple of weeks to evaluate how they would approach the deadline, using a healthy amount of caution during the evaluation period.

“I don’t have a laundry list of ‘I can’t wait until I have the initials after my name so I can do X, Y and Z,’” Girsch told me after the presser.

That’s proven to be true. They’ve stayed with the status quo even as the Cubs made a bold move to acquire starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the Brewers have been connected to most controllable players on the market.

So what will the Cardinals do? They have issues, plural (seriously, how is a team with this rotation two games under .500?).

They’ve been connected to a few impact bats — that’s probably their biggest need, by a hair — but will Girsch’s first move as GM really be as big as trading for a Marlins outfielder? Both Marcel Ozuna and Christian Yelich would be available for the right price, but the pending sale of that franchise complicates things. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton would probably be available, too, but he’s owed approximately $2 billion over the rest of his contract, which really complicates any deal.

Let’s look back at DeWitt’s quote from earlier in this column, about investing. He specifically talks about turning a short-term asset into a long-term asset, and it doesn’t take an advanced degree in reading tea leaves to figure out that references guys ready to hit the free-agent market soon.

The Cardinals only have three players who can be free agents after this season.

Zach Duke has been on the DL all season, so he won’t/can’t be moved (though he is on track to return at some point in 2017). Sueng-hwan Oh was great in 2016, but has struggled this year (4.07 ERA/4.80 FIP) in the late innings.

That brings us to Lance Lynn. He missed the 2016 season after Tommy John surgery, but he’s been pretty much exactly the same reliable starting pitcher in 2017 (3.40 ERA, 2.53 K/BB) as he was in his first four full seasons in the bigs (3.38 ERA, 2.59 K/BB). He’s made 19 starts this year and has shown no lingering effects from the missed season.

If the Cardinals decide to trade Lynn, who turned 30 in May, he’d bring back a solid return. Not Quintana-esque, but enough to make it worth the Cardinals’ effort. Lots of playoff-bound teams or teams on the fringes of contention could use a reliable starter like Lynn to solidify the rotation — especially the Rockies, but also the Royals, Astros, Yankees, Orioles, Mariners and even Indians.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Rick Hummel asked Lynn about the situation, and Lynn said he’d be more than willing to sign a deal with the Cardinals, though one hasn’t been offered. He also feels this team’s chances of contending would be better if he’s around the rest of the season.

“I agree with that,” Lynn told Hummel. “But I just pitch here. I don’t do all the thinking up top. My opinion is that if they want to contend down the line, they need me here, too, so we’ll see that how it goes.”

And he’s right, the Cardinals are a better team with him in the rotation. But they do have options, in the form of Luke Weaver and Jack Flaherty, prospects ready at Triple-A Memphis.

Aside from the Lynn situation, here’s the thing that makes the decision-making process difficult for the Cardinals, and why I wouldn’t be surprised if they wait until the offseason to make any major moves: Aside from cascading waves of bullpen stumbles, most of their issues in 2017 stem from disappointing production from young players not living up to reasonable expectations.

These three guys in particular: Outfielder Randal Grichuk was sent to the minors, and he’s currently on the DL with a .215 average; shortstop Aledmys Diaz, an All-Star last year, was sent to the minors, too; Stephen Piscotty has a .236 average and just six home runs.

They are young, club-controlled players the Cardinals were counting on to form the nucleus of a playoff-caliber team for years to come, and that hasn’t happened. So the challenge for Girsch and Mozeliak is to figure out whether their ships have sailed. That’s not an easy decision to make.

Look at Kolten Wong. He finished third in the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year voting, then had a decent 2.3 fWAR in 2015. But he often looked lost at the plate in 2016, earning a trip to the minors and winding up with just a .240 average on the season. The Cardinals didn’t irrationally trade him in the middle of a disappointing season, and in 2017 he’s hitting .304 with a .391 on-base percentage.

And that’s why a potential dramatic move — if it’s coming for guys such as Grichuk, Diaz and Piscotty — feels much more like an offseason thing than a July 31 non-waiver trade deadline thing. Not for nothing, that would also give the Cardinals more time to decide whether they think outfield prospects Magneuris Sierra and Harrison Bader are ready for full-time big-league duty in 2018.

The 2017 season has been a disappointment, no doubt, and even though this isn’t a franchise with massive foundational problems (far from it), there are other offseason decisions to make, too. What do they do with Carson Kelly, the stud catching prospect who is pretty much big-league ready at Memphis but blocked by Yadier Molina in the majors? Do they transition Trevor Rosenthal from reliever to starter in 2018, his last year before becoming a free agent, or do they entertain trade proposals for him?

I’ll finish with one more DeWitt quote: “Finally, I’d like to note that our goals remain the same. We expect to win. We expect to compete, and we expect to put a product out on the field that all of you can be proud of. And I promise you this: Even though the struggles of this season have been difficult, we’re going to continue to work hard to get back to where we want to be.”

And where they want to be is most certainly not making buy/sell decisions in the last two weeks of July.