Marshawn Lynch already has a career sorted for when his second stint in the NFL comes to an end.

Raiders' Marshawn Lynch steps in to save soul food restaurant

Already a hero in Oakland for coming out of retirement to join the Raiders in April as well as his work in the community in the Bay Area, 'Beast Mode' is entering the restaurant business.

Cassie Nickelson, owner of Scend's Restaurant and Bar in Emeryville, is retiring next month and, to keep the business going, is handing over responsibility to the star running back.

"I'm comfortable with him and I like him," Nickelson told KTVU.

Nickelson and Lynch have a history from his childhood when she catered out of an Oakland apartment.

"When he was nine-years-old, he came across the street to get a hamburger and French fries. 25-cent French fries and a 75-cent hamburger," she added.

So, thanks to Lynch, Scend's will continue serving fried chicken, prawns and red beans, but it remains to be seen what kind of punishment he will dish out to opposing defenders as a member of his hometown team.