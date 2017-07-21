Wasps back-row James Haskell will miss the start of the Premiership season due a hand injury which requires surgery.

Haskell to undergo hand surgery, Le Roux and Eastmond on the mend

The England international is set to go under the knife following his recent return from the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Haskell, who did not feature against the All Blacks after being named as Billy Vunipola's replacement, is eyeing a return in September.

Wasps, beaten by Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership final last season, also revealed that Kyle Eastmond is set to make his comeback in the same month as the centre recovers from a ruptured Achilles.

Wing Wille le Roux is hoping to be fit for Wasps' opening match of the season against Sale Sharks on September 2 after undergoing a groin operation.

Hooker Tommy Taylor is targeting a return some time in the new year, having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament iast month.