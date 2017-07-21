Luciano Spalletti plans on playing Ivan Perisic during Inter's tour of China and Singapore as the Croatian's move to Manchester United stalls.

Perisic to play on Inter tour as Man Utd bid stalls

The winger wants to leave Inter and is a top target for Jose Mourinho this summer. United were close to reaching an agreement worth £40.4 million with the Serie A side, but Mourinho has admitted he may have to lower his sights to three signings rather than his targeted four as United are unable to meet other clubs' demands.

Perisic spent time away from Inter's training camp in the Tyrol Mountains due to a tooth infection, though the absence was seen as a message to the board of his desire to leave.

But with a breakthrough yet to be found, Spalletti's attention has turned to getting his player fit for the sew season..

"He'll play, and given that he didn't play the friendly matches in Brunico he'll play more than the others," Spalletti explained.

Inter are in talks to sign Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, having signed Daniele Padelli, Borja Valero and Milan Skriniar.

"Up until now it hasn't been an easy market, but I'm happy with the commitment of the directors," Spalletti said.

"We don't have to do things quickly, because we have a quality squad."

Technical director Walter Sabatini, meanwhile, said the Nerazzurri are yet to receive an offer from United before dismissing talk of making a move for Patrik Schick after his transfer to Juventus collapsed.

"Is it a conspiracy? You all know what we want, but the offer has not yet arrived," he said.

"Schick is a talent, but not an Inter player. He's still at Sampdoria. I don't think we will talk with his agents."

