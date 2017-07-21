Warriors sign veteran Stringer as Hougaard cover

Worcester Warriors have signed former Ireland scrum-half Peter Stringer on a six-month deal.

Stringer left Sale Sharks at the end of last season and arrives at Sixways Stadium as cover for Francois Hougaard, who will be on international duty with South Africa for the first half of the new Premiership campaign.

The 39-year-old, who has 98 Test caps to his name, will again link up with former Munster and Ireland team-mate and Warriors captain Donncha O'Callaghan.

Stringer told Worcester's official website: "I'm looking forward to meeting all the lads and being reunited with Donncha.





"I'm feeling as fit and ready as ever and am genuinely excited about getting back on the field as I feel I still have plenty to offer."

Warriors director of rugby Gary Gold added: "Peter is an experienced number nine who will play a key role in the absence of Francois.





"He's in incredible physical shape for someone of 39 years of age, and he is an outstanding role model for our younger players."