Eight of the past nine quarterbacks taken No. 1 or No. 2 overall in the NFL draft have started right away for their teams. As a rookie with the Bears, Mitchell Trubisky is more in line with last year's exception than the recent rule.

Bears QB battle: Truly, Mitchell Trubisky not ready to trump Mike Glennon

At one point last offseason, it looked like Jared Goff would start immediately, and Carson Wentz wouldn't start at all. That's because the Rams had Case Keenum, and the Eagles had Sam Bradford. That flipped quickly, with Goff needing to wait until November and Wentz going a full 16 after Philadelphia traded Bradford to Minnesota.

Bears veteran alternative Mike Glennon falls in the middle of the spectrum between Keenum and Bradford. He's been more of a stopgap spot starter like Keenum, but he's getting paid like Bradford. There are $18.5 million (guaranteed) reasons why the Bears will go with Glennon in Week 1 no matter how well Trubisky fares in his first training camp. But they are not the only reasons.

MORE: Should rookie QBs start or sit?

Another numerical factor is 13 — it's how many starts Glennon made for Tampa Bay in 2013. It's also how many starts Trubisky made total at North Carolina, all last season.

Although history has trended toward throwing guys like Trubisky into the fire, he isn't close to coming in as experienced and successful as Bradford, Wentz, Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota were in college. Goff couldn't match those QBs' pedigrees and accolades, but even he was a three-year starter at Cal.

That's not to say Trubisky, with his pro-tailored skill set, can't outplay Glennon in practice and preseason games. The Bears are better off opening up the competition, but given how much they paid Glennon as a free agent after not starting in more than three years, it was almost like they knew they would end up drafting Trubisky and needed a post-Jay Cutler immediate solution.

MORE: NFL QB rankings for 2017

So Trubisky is not only working to get comfortable in the Bears' offense, but he's also trying to make up for the big, built-in edge Glennon has on the depth chart.

Although it's a bit delusional, there's no doubt John Fox and Chicago's coaching staff think Glennon gives the team a fair chance to compete with what Minnesota (Bradford), Detroit (Stafford) and of course Green Bay (Aaron Rodgers) have at QB. Glennon is extremely confident he should be the No. 1 all season. But considering his limited NFL track record, he can't be extremely comfortable. The semblance of an early push from Trubisky is important.

MORE:

NFL backup QB index: How does Colin Kaepernick stack up?



The Bears aren't devoid of offensive talent after running back Jordan Howard and wide receiver Cameron Meredith broke out last season. The thought will be that Glennon in the short term can maximize those players' talents. That's critical in September, with the high-powered Falcons, Buccaneers, Steelers and Packers making up the first four opponents.

Glennon looks more the part right now, and that's why he'll earn the part. He buys Trubisky time as an understudy, and even if he's a quick study, the Bears are bound to go the "sit" route with him.