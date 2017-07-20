Inter coach Luciano Spalletti hopes to play Ivan Perisic into shape during the tour of China and Singapore as the Croatian's move to Manchester United stalls.

Perisic to play on Inter tour as Manchester United bid stalls

The winger is reportedly a top target for Jose Mourinho, but the Old Trafford boss has admitted he may have to lower his sights to three signings rather than his targeted three as United are unable to meet other clubs' demands.

Perisic spent time away from Inter's training camp in the Tyrol Mountains due to a tooth infection, though it was reported he was in talks with United at the time.

But with a breakthrough yet to be found, Spalletti's attention has turned to getting his player fit for the sew season..

"He'll play, and given that he didn't play the friendly matches in Brunico he'll play more than the others," Spalletti explained.

Inter are in talks to sign Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, having signed Daniele Padelli, Borja Valero and Milan Skriniar.

"Up until now it hasn't been an easy market, but I'm happy with the commitment of the directors," Spalletti said.

"We don't have to do things quickly, because we have a quality squad."