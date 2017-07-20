West Ham vs Fulham: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

West Ham will take in a pre-season London derby against Fulham in their second fixture of the summer.

Following a 0-0 draw with Sturm Graz, the Hammers face the Cottagers in Austria, fresh from completing the signing of Joe Hart from Manchester City.

Slaven Bilic's side continue to make moves in the transfer market, with Javier Hernandez a target, and the England goalkeeper may make his debut in humble surroundings.

Game West Ham United v Fulham Date Thursday, July 20 Time 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK and Ireland, the match will not be screened live, but highlights will air on Premier Sports at 22:15 BST, viewable via a subscription.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports (Highlights) N/A

In the US, the match will be not be broadcast on television.

US TV channel Online stream None N/A

WEST HAM SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

West Ham have confirmed the 25-man squad for the match against Fulham, including the potential debutant Hart.

The loanee, who will spend an initial year at the club, has met his team-mates and travelled to Austria upon completion of his move. Both Darren Randolph and Adrian are also included, along with Under-18 goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

A number of Under-23 players could also feature, with Nathan Holland, Josh Cullen, Toni Martinez, Declan Rice, Reece Burke and Moses Makasi all travelling with the first-team.

Hart's former Manchester City team-mate Pablo Zabaleta is also set to play, with Andre Ayew, Ashley Fletcher and Martinez making up Bilic's striking options.

WEST HAM SQUAD

Randolph, Adrian, Hart, Anang, Byram, Zabaleta, Cresswell, Masuaku, Collins, Ogbonna, Burke, Rice, Makasi, Kouyate, Lanzini, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Obiang, Noble, Fernandes, Cullen, Holland, Ayew, Fletcher, Martinez.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

West Ham are favourites to win the game at 10/11, according to dabblebet, while the odds on Fulham to win are 23/10. The draw is available at 12/5.

GAME PREVIEW

West Ham still have a fair bit of work to do off the pitch as they continue their on-field pre-season preparations.

Bilic's side have already secured the signings of Zabaleta and Hart, thus plugging porous gaps in the side's defence. However, they look remarkably thin up front, with just three strikers joining the club on tour.

The signing of Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen would go some way to remedying the problem, but bids for the likes of Olivier Giroud and Kelechi Iheanacho have already fallen through, while the pursuit of the mercurial Marko Arnautovic at Stoke is still ongoing.

On the pitch, Bilic is keen to play 3-5-2 this season - leading to understandable questions surrounding the signing of Zabaleta - but a 0-0 draw with Sturm Graz did little to pique confidence.

A victory over Fulham - a vibrant, energetic Championship team - would go some way to instilling confidence in a fanbase hankering for another marquee signing.