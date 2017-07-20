The independent London-based Tennis Integrity Unit says that three Wimbledon matches and one French Open contest will be investigated after suspicions of match-fixing were raised.

Wimbledon 2017: Possible match-fixing to be investigated

BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday that "suspicious betting patterns" caught the attention of the task force during the early stages of play at the All England Club.

One main-draw match also attracted the attention of betting regulators and gambling organizations, while two qualifying matches for the grass-court Grand Slam event were flagged up.

The TIU also was alerted over the one main-draw match at Roland Garros.

The watchdog organization revealed that it received 83 alerts in the first half of 2017, compared to 121 in the same period last year, and between April and June this year it received alerts related to 53 matches, 40 of which were at ATP Men's Challenger or ITF Men's Futures events.

The TIU stressed that the alerts are not evidence of match-fixing.