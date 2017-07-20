An "inconsolable" Marcel Kittel has spoken of his anguish after being floored by a crash which proved to be the "knockout punch" on stage 17 of the Tour de France.

Kittel 'inconsolable' after abandoning Tour de France

Points leader Kittel abandoned the Tour after damaging his shoulder and knee in a fall just 20 kilometres into the brutal 183km route from La Mure to Serre-Chevalier on Wednesday.

The German sprinter was visibly in pain as he waited for over two minutes at the side of the road and fitted a new cleat while continuing on a replacement bike.

A bloodied Kittel was later treated by a medic before making the tough decision to bring his race to an end after gritting his teeth to climb the daunting Col de la Croix de Fer.

Michael Matthews took the green jersey after Kittel's withdrawal and the Quick-Step Floors rider has revealed his torment at having to cut short the race, which ends on Sunday, after claiming five stage wins.

Kittel posted on his website: "The crash was the knockout punch. Five kilometres before the summit of the Col de la Croix de Fer I let my two helpers know that I couldn't go on and that I would climb off my bike at the top.

"That way they at least had the chance to finish within the time limit. I am inconsolable over the abandon, not bringing the green jersey home, and not being able to sprint for the win in Paris.

"But the bruises on my bottom and shoulder were too painful to continue the race, especially since I had been weakened anyway by stomach problems for a few days and a cold but still tried to make my way through to the Champs Elysees. But I still have the five wins.





"Thanks to my fantastic team. We rocked the Tour. And that is exactly what I will take with me now. Indescribable moments, big wins and the great atmosphere along the road.

"I am proud of what we accomplished as a team and what I personally achieved. I wish all the best to my team and my remaining teammates on the final kilometers."