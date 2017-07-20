Mino Raiola has been in Miami in recent days to meet with both his new client Marco Verratti and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, with the hopes of pushing the France international toward Juventus.

Raiola visits Verratti, pushes Matuidi toward Juventus

Goal understands the agent visited the players at PSG’s hotel ahead of Wednesday's International Champions Cup match against Roma.

The primary reason for Raiola's visit was to finalise a deal to represent Verratti, who officially moved on from agent Donato Di Campli.

Verratti made that switch official Wednesday, announcing on Instagram that Raiola would represent him going forward.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who is a rumoured target of Barcelona, was not on the bench of PSG's match against Roma as he battles a knee injury.

Raiola also took the opportunity to meet with Matuidi about the possibility of a move to Juventus, encouraging him to push for the transfer.

The 30-year-old Matuidi, whose contract with PSG runs through June 2018, was on the bench for the Roma match.