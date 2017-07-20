Tim Tebow is one of few professional athletes who can say he hit a walk-off home run and threw a walk-off touchdown pass.

Tim Tebow relishing every little step toward MLB dream with Mets

Tebow's finest professional moment came with the NFL's Broncos, on a touchdown pass in overtime of the 2011 AFC wild-card game against the Steelers. The latest viral feat came on July 13 when Tebow's walk-off homer gave the Single-A St. Lucie Mets a 5-4 victory. Tebow laughed when asked to compare those two very different accomplishments.

"That's not a fair question," Tebow told Sporting News on Wednesday. "They were at slightly different levels, but both of them are special. To be able to help the team and hit a walk-off was awesome. It felt really good. Any time in a big situation, in crunch time to be able to come through, there's something special about that in sports. I really love those moments."

The latter moment, however, is in the here and now. Tebow is continuing his first year in the minors at age 29. He's showing steady improvement. A 2-for-4 effort Wednesday pushed his batting average with St. Lucie to .306 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 22 games.

The lesson here is that Tebow, Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion quarterback at Florida, has approached his baseball career with the same anything-is-possible attitude. It's working so far, and Tebow's numbers are improving. He has 26 extra-base hits, but he also has 82 strikeouts.

"I knew it was going to be hard but I wanted to go pursue it and see what happens," Tebow said. "For me it's continuing that process every day. It's not looking up and not seeing what other people are saying, but it's continuing the process."

Tebow added that the day-to-day grind is all about making adjustments — and he's starting to sound like a baseball player, too.

"It's just playing more baseball, seeing more pitches being able to adjust to whatever it is, whatever they are throwing, righty, lefty, sinkerballer, submariner,” Tebow said. "Just adjusting to the pitches and adjusting to the game. I think that's a part of it, but also all the coaching that I've got. So it's taking the coaching, working in the cage and trying to apply that to every at-bat."

Tebow's major league dream still faces a long road, but considering there's improvement to be made, the next step appears to be up instead of down. Tebow appears built for this kind of grind. When asked about that, he asked a question back in response.

"How many times do you get a chance to play another sport in your life?" he said. "I've wanted to take advantage of that opportunity and work as hard as I could to try to make the most of it. It's kind of where I'm at right now."

Where else would he be?

Tebow also is continuing his work as a college football analyst for the SEC Network this season and promoting the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for the 2017 season, which recognizes student-athletes for their contributions to communities off the field.

"All 146 of the nominees are doing amazing work in their communities and really over the world with different mission trips that they've been on and orphanages they are helping," he said. "It's got a chance to be a really special team this year."