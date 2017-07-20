After two seasons in Toronto, filled with inconsistent play and injury trouble, DeMarre Carroll was traded this offseason to the Nets in a salary dump. Brooklyn received Carroll as well as first and second-round draft picks in 2018 while the Raptors added Justin Hamilton and cleared the $30 million left on Carroll's contract over the next two years.

ESPN's Stephen Jackson rips DeMarre Carroll: 'He's not good enough to have an opinion'

Carroll has taken a several parting shots at the Raptors on his way out the door, telling the Toronto Sun the team's style of play was too isolation-heavy and pointing to a lack of trust as a major issue in the locker room: "This year, I feel like a lot of guys didn’t trust each other and a lot of guys, they didn’t feel like other guys could produce or (be) given the opportunity, so there was a lot of lack of trust on our team, so that’s what hindered us from going (as far as they wanted to go)."

Former NBA players and ESPN analysts Stephen Jackson and Paul Pierce discussed Carroll's comments with host Rachel Nichols on Wednesday's edition of "The Jump," and well, they had a lot to say. Pierce offered a simple response.

"You left Toronto. You're on the Nets. Be happy there," Pierce said. "Just be happy. Don't take shots at Toronto now that you're gone. Understand you're a role player."

If you've heard him discuss these kinds of topics before, you know Jackson isn't one to mince words. He went right at Carroll.

"DeMarre Carroll, why are you even talking?" Jackson said. "If anybody passes you the ball, you should be happy. Play defense. You're Bruce Bowen. Just go in the corner, shoot 3s and be happy. You shouldn't even have an input. You're not good ... He's not good enough to have an opinion."



captain jack goes innnnnn on carroll pic.twitter.com/fyvHVUaCZX

— William Lou (@william_lou) July 19, 2017



Yikes. Tell us how you really feel, Captain Jack.

If you stack up the numbers of Carroll, Jackson and Pierce, of course Carroll comes up short. Still, he performed well enough with the Hawks to earn a four-year deal from the Raptors back in 2015, and he has stretched out his career after entering the league as a late first-round pick (No. 27 in the 2009 NBA Draft). He can say whatever he wants about his current or former teams.

Just know Jackson and Pierce might have a strong rebuttal.