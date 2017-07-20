Former strikers of I-League giants Mohun Bagan and Indian Super League new entrants Bengaluru FC are listed amongst the most expensive strikers in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 4 draft, Goal can confirm. Experienced strikers Robin Singh and Balwant Singh head the list, followed by young and promising Holicharan Narzary in third place.

ISL 2017: Robin Singh and Balwant Singh among 10 most expensive strikers in the draft

ISL: Top 10 most expensive players in the draft

Robin Singh's Indian Super League career has spanned across several clubs. He left Bengaluru FC in 2015 to ply his trade at Delhi Dynamos and later joined FC Goa. At 65 lakhs, the Indian national team striker is the most expensive forward at the ISL draft.

As reported by Goal earlier, Balwant Singh had offers to extend his contract with The Mariners but opted against it. Singh shifted his attention to ISL and he will now cost 65 lakhs at the draft.

Third in the list of costliest strikers is 23-year old Indian international Holicharan Narzary, who has impressed all the coaches he has played for. His age, combined with his enormous potential to improve, make him a prized asset at the upcoming ISL draft. The Assam-born youngster is valued at 45 lakhs.

Further down the list, in 6th place, is experienced veteran Mohammed Rafi. Rafi has valuable experience in ISL with Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blasters but a value of 30 lakhs could end up being a roadblock considering his age.

ISL 2017: Top 10 most expensive midfielders in draft

Each ISL team is expected to have at least 15 Indian players in their squads following the draft which is slated to be held on Sunday, July 23 at Mumbai. A total of 199 players in all have signed up for the draft for season 4 of the ISL.

Sumit Passi (22) : 15L

Here are the top 10 most expensive strikers and their contract values (age in brackets):