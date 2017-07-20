James Conner skyrocketed to fame after he returned for his redshirt junior year at Pitt as a Hodgkin lymphoma survivor.

Steelers rookie James Conner's jersey second in sales

Now his story as gained a whole new fan base after the running back was drafted in the third round by the Steelers.

"It's a dream come true," Conner said, via ESPN. "They gave me the opportunity of a lifetime, and they are going to get a hard worker and a great football player."

Because of his story, Conner's jersey sales are through the roof. His jersey is the second-most popular at Dick's Sporting Goods. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's jersey is No. 1, with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott coming in at No. 3.

In May, Conner's jersey was No. 11 on NFLShop.com.

Conner went viral at the beginning of 2016, when videos of him practicing in a medical mask became public. He finished up his cancer treatments that spring and took the field last season.

His 1,092 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns looked good to Pittsburgh, which likely wanted a viable candidate behind Le'Veon Bell.