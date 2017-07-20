Cubs' Kris Bryant exits game with sprained finger, X-rays negative

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Wednesday's game in Atlanta after spraining the little finger on his left hand sliding into third base in the first inning.

The Cubs said initial X-rays of the injured finger were negative and he is listed as day-to-day.



The play came as Bryant was trying to advance from seconde to third on a wild pitch. Braves catcher Tyler Flowers gunned down Bryant, who slid into third base head first and appeared to catch a finger on third baseman Johan Camargo's foot as he tagged out Bryant.



This comes just one day after Astros All-Star Carlos Correa was put on the DL for a torn ligament in his thumb that stemmed from injuring his hand sliding into home plate in a game versus the Braves before the All-Star break.

Mike Trout also missed some two months earlier this season sliding into second base head first on a stolen base.

Bryant is hitting .273 this season with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs.