It simply made too much sense not to happen.

Raiders’ Khalil Mack latest to get ‘punny’ endorsement

Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack has signed an endorsement deal with … wait for it … Mack Trucks.

"Obviously we share the same name, but what really drew us to him, based on what we had heard, was that we seemed to share the same fundamentally American values of hard work, family, honesty and humility," said John Walsh, Mack's VP of global marketing (via ESPN.com ).

Mack, a man who frequently stars in the nightmares of NFL quarterbacks, said the idea actually came from Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Mack then called his agent who made marketing magic happen.

Mack joins Taco Charlton (Taco Bueno) and Jake Butt (Charmin toilet paper) as NFL players cashing in on their unique names.