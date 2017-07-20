After retiring from the Rockets in 2009, Dikembe Mutombo is looking to reunite with his former team.

Dikembe Mutombo trying to get group together to buy Rockets

The former All-Star center is working to get a group of people together to buy the Rockets after Houston CEO Tad Brown announced the team is for sale on Monday.

"I’m working on it," Mutombo said in an interview with FOX 26 Houston. "I’m talking to a lot of people already since (Monday). We’ll see. I’m just talking to the people who can cut the check and they can make me be part of it. I’m working on that….

"The Rockets are a great franchise. They have a great team. They’ve got great coaches, great basketball players, great staff. Whoever is coming in, it’s not like they’re going to have to rebuild it. I’m trying to convince some people about trying to buy this team. It’s one of the best franchises right now. It’s really the right time.”

Houston has already made some significant moves this offseason in preparation for a bright future, signing James Harden to the largest contract extension in NBA history and trading for Chris Paul. The team also locked up general manager Daryl Morey for another four years with an extension of his own.

Mutombo, who also had stints with the Nuggets, Hawks, 76ers, Nets and Knicks during his 18-year NBA career, still has a home in Houston but will need to come up with a couple billion dollars if he has any hope of becoming the Rockets' next owner. The franchise is reportedly valued at roughly $1.65 billion after Alexander paid $85 million for the team in 1993.