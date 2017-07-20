Wojciech Szczesny may be starting a new phase in his career, but it is clear that leaving Arsenal was not an easy decision.

VIDEO: Szczesny struggles to hold back tears as he bids Arsenal farewell

The Poland international spent a total of 11 years on the Gunners' books, although he has played on loan for Roma for the last two.

But he finally broke his ties with the Emirates Stadium this summer as he signed a four-year deal with Juventus.

North London still holds a special place in his heart, however, and memories of his first team made the 27-year-old very uncomfortable on Wednesday.

"It is a difficult question, because I spent 11 years at..." was all Szczesny managed to say when asked how it felt to leave Arsenal definitively after such a long time at the club.

The goalkeeper could not continue his answer as he choked up, and his presentation press conference continued with another question.



Wojciech Szczesny holding back the tears when asked about Arsenal by @GoalItalia's @romeoagresti during his press conference. pic.twitter.com/IiA94uPlr0

— Goal (@goal) July 19, 2017



Juventus paid out €12 million for the shot-stopper, who will deputise for veteran Gianluigi Buffon in the coming Serie A season.

But even if he is a Bianconeri player now, a soft spot will remain for Arsene Wenger's charges.