Jeonbuk currently lead the South Korean K League after 22 games, just three points ahead of Ulsan after a 4-1 victory over Gwangju.

VIDEO: Jeonbuk’s Lopes sent off for vicious kick

However, they could have easily found themselves level on points as Ricardo Lopes saw red during the clash with the score at 1-1. Luckily, the Brazilian striker's team-mates shone without him despite Kang-Hee Choi's side playing most of the second half with 10 men,

Lopes was sent off for a vicious retaliation kick on Dong-Yoon Jung after the players battled for the ball. Jung fouled the striker initially, but Lopes's extreme reaction saw him receive a straight red card.

