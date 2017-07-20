Jason Day says his trip to Royal Birkdale for the 146th British Open was inadvertently delayed because of President Donald Trump.

Make Australian Late Again! Jason Day delayed by President Trump

Day, who has endured a disappointing season to date after topping the world rankings for much of 2016, planned to fly to England on Sunday.

However, a change of plans followed as a result of Trump's attendance at the U.S. Women's Open in New Jersey.

"I had three weeks off before this, so I could have got in early," Day said, explaining his Monday morning arrival in a news conference. "I was actually supposed to get here Sunday. And I was flying through JFK and President Trump was there and there was a bunch of delays. So I just decided to move my flight back a little bit later."



I am at the @USGA #USWomensOpen. An amateur player is co-leading for the first time in many decades - very exciting!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017



Asked if he had ever previously been held up by a head of state, a grinning Day replied: "I have. President Obama held me up one time flying out of Palm Springs.

"So I understand. It is what it is. It was massive delays. They were stopping and starting, so I just didn't bother with it. And it was quite nice, I got to spend more time with the kids at home.

"Usually I do get in here to places like this early. I usually get in Thursday or Friday and play a couple of practice rounds. I did it this year at Augusta and I was just truly knackered by the time I started on Thursday.

"I got some work before I came in here. I think all in all I feel pretty ready and fresh going into [Thursday's] round."

Day's best Open finish came in 2015 at St. Andrews where he tied for fourth with Jordan Spieth.