Make Australian Late Again! Day delayed by President Trump

Jason Day has revealed his trip to Royal Birkdale for the 146th Open Championship was inadvertently delayed due to American president Donald Trump.
Day, who has endured a disappointing year to date after topping the world rankings for much of 2016, planned to fly to England on Sunday.
However, a change of plan followed as a result of Trump's attendance at the U.S. Women's Open in New Jersey.
"I had three weeks off before this, so I could have got in early," said Day as he explained his Monday morning arrival in a news conference.
"I was actually supposed to get here Sunday. And I was flying through JFK and president Trump was there and there was a bunch of delays. So I just decided to move my flight back a little bit later."
Asked if he had ever previously been held up by a head of state, a grinning Day replied: "I have. President Obama held me up one time flying out of Palm Springs.
"So I understand. It is what it is. It was massive delays. They were stopping and starting, so I just didn't bother with it. And it was quite nice, I got to spend more time with the kids at home.
"Usually I do get in here to places like this early. I usually get in Thursday or Friday and play a couple of practice rounds. I did it this year at Augusta and I was just truly knackered by the time I started on Thursday.
"I got some work before I came in here. I think all in all I feel pretty ready and fresh going into [Thursday's] round."
Day's best Open finish came in 2015 at St Andrews when he tied for fourth with Jordan Spieth.