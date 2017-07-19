NBA players go to free agency. Fewer players sign extensions with teams these days because money is out there for the taking, or simply because they value winning more than staying in one place.

Does Lonzo Ball solve the Lakers' free-agency problem?

LeBron James left Cleveland and Miami, Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City, Chris Bosh left Toronto, Gordon Hayward left Utah and even slightly lesser players such as Harrison Barnes and LaMarcus Aldridge left Golden State and Portland, respectively.

Free agents move all over the place in today's NBA, and yet the team with one of the seemingly most attractive places to move to has not seen any players of note move to it. In a market with players like James, Durant, Bosh, Hayward and Barnes, the Los Angeles Lakers have landed Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng. Not exactly players that move the needle.

But all of that may be about to change, according to Lakers president Magic Johnson, because of Lonzo Ball.



Magic Johnson says Lonzo Ball can transform the Lakers because "he makes the game easy." #Lakers @gregbeacham https://t.co/4774woDMge pic.twitter.com/qzSoK17vwh

— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 19, 2017



"Of course free agents are excited," he said. "He makes the game easier for you. How many layups did [Kyle] Kuzma average per game [at Summer League]? Three? Or dunks or layups a game? At least three. All you have to do is get out on the wing and it's there. Again, that's what you want. You want a guy who can make the game easy for you — a pass-first guy."

Ball was named the Las Vegas Summer League MVP after averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. But more important he averaged a Vegas Summer League-record 9.3 assists per game.

He averaged 7.6 assists per game as a freshman at UCLA as part of one of the historically great offenses in NCAA history. Magic thinks that's appealing to free agents.

We'll see how appealing it is in the next few years. We'll see how appealing it will be to a guy like Paul George.