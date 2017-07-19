Reaching out to the masses is always good for the development of the beautiful game and that is exactly what the fans association of Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Chennaiyin FC are doing.

ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC fan group organise freestyle football session for under-privileged kids

Supermachans - the fans' group of the 2015 ISL champions have organised a commendable initiative recently wherein they held football freestyle sessions for children from under-privileged societies in Chennai.

The event was held at MCC School Ground, Chetpet on 15th July in partnership with PR Soccer Art. Rahul Raja, a freestyle Guiness record holder, enthralled the kids with his array of skills with the ball for which the kids might have had to shell out considerable amounts of money to witness otherwise.

The two-hour long session was attended by around 40 kids from Chromepet Pallavaram areas in the capital of Tamil Nadu.

It certainly is heartening to see fan groups engaging in such community initiatives that will go a long way in the game penetrating all sections of society.