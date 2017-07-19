Antonio Rudiger's £34 million move from Roma to Chelsea last week has helped a host of his former amateur clubs earn large sums of money back in Berlin where he grew up.

Rudiger's £34m Chelsea move helps his youth teams earn £350,000

It has emerged that £354,000 has been split between the three clubs (SV Tasmania Berlin, 2002–2005), (Neukollner Sportfreunde 1907, 2005–2006), (Hertha Zehlendorf, 2006–2008) Rudiger played for at youth level. This payment is known as "ausbildungsentschädigung" in German which means "education compensation."

The money may not seem like a lot, when compared with the main transfer, but it will go a long way in amateur football and the clubs get a proportion of the share for each year that they trained the 24-year-old.

Chelsea duo Kalas & Blackman set for loans

Rudiger left amateur football as a 15-year-old to join Borussia Dortmund but he was told he wasn't good enough. The versatile defender then joined Stuttgart who ultimately sold him to Roma for a total figure of £12m, where he spent two years of his career.

The deal which has brought him to Chelsea amounts to £30.5m with £3.5m in performance related add-ons but money has filtered back to Germany to the amateur clubs, as well as Stuttgart, who will earn between £2.2m and £3.5m.

Roma will take home a maximum fee of £30m, after the fees are filtered to clubs in Germany. Rudiger is set to make his Chelsea debut against either Inter or Bayern Munich in the next fortnight at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.